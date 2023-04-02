Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club has released the list of who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Practice rounds begin Monday, with the first round starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The tournament will conclude April 9.

Here’s a look at who’ll be playing. Click on the link for their bio and stats.

Masters 2023 competitors

