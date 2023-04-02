Here’s who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club has released the list of who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Practice rounds begin Monday, with the first round starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The tournament will conclude April 9.
Here’s a look at who’ll be playing. Click on the link for their bio and stats.
Masters 2023 competitors
- Abraham Ancer, Mexico
- Sam Bennett, United States
- Keegan Bradley, United States
- Sam Burns, United States
- Patrick Cantlay, United States
- Ben Carr, United States
- Cameron Champ, United States
- Corey Conners, Canada
- Fred Couples, United States
- Harrison Crowe, Australia
- Jason Day, Australia
- Bryson DeChambeau, United States
- Harris English, United States
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina
- Tony Finau, United States
- Matt Fitzpatrick, England
- Tommy Fleetwood, England
- Ryan Fox, New Zealand
- Sergio Garcia, Spain
- Talor Gooch, United States
- Brian Harman, United States
- Tyrrell Hatton, England
- Russell Henley, United States
- Kazuki Higa, Japan
- Tom Hoge, United States
- Max Homa, United States
- Billy Horschel, United States
- Viktor Hovland, Norway
- Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
- Sungjae Im, Korea
- Dustin Johnson, United States
- Zach Johnson, United States
- Si Woo Kim, Korea
- Tom Kim, Korea
- Chris Kirk, United States
- Kevin Kisner, United States
- Kurt Kitayama, United States
- Brooks Koepka, United States
- Jason Kokrak, United States
- Bernhard Langer, Germany
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Korea
- Min Woo Lee, Australia
- Shane Lowry, Ireland
- Sandy Lyle, Scotland
- Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
- Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland
- Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
- Adrian Meronk, Poland
- Phil Mickelson, United States
- Keith Mitchell, United States
- Larry Mize, United States
- Francesco Molinari, Italy
- Taylor Moore, United States
- Collin Morikawa, United States
- Kevin Na, United States
- Joaquin Niemann, Chile
- Alex Noren, Sweden
- Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
- Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
- Mito Pereira, Chile
- Thomas Pieters, Belgium
- J.T. Poston, United States
- Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
- Seamus Power, Ireland
- Jon Rahm, Spain
- Patrick Reed, United States
- Justin Rose, England
- Gordon Sargent, United States
- Xander Schauffele, United States
- Scottie Scheffler, United States
- Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
- Adam Scott, Australia
- Vijay Singh, Fiji
- Cameron Smith, Australia
- Jordan Spieth, United States
- Scott Stallings, United States
- Sepp Straka, Austria
- Adam Svensson, Canada
- Sahith Theegala, United States
- Justin Thomas, United States
- Harold Varner III, United States
- Bubba Watson, United States
- Mike Weir, Canada
- Danny Willett, England
- Gary Woodland, United States
- Tiger Woods, United States
- Cameron Young, United States
- Will Zalatoris, United States
