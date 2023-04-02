Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week, according to the U.S. Marshals. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.(Source: U.S. Marshals Service via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington state couple, who were on the U.S. Marshals Service’s top 15 Most Wanted fugitives list, have been arrested in Mexico.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 34-year-old Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.

The criminal charges come after two of Casian-Garcia’s daughters, ages 3 and 8, were found abandoned in Tijuana in late 2020. Authorities believe the couple were sex trafficking the girls, as both showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse.

The body of the girls’ 7-year-old brother, who authorities say was likely tortured to death, was found in rural Washington in early 2022.

Five children were with the couple when they were arrested. All of them had been listed as missing and endangered. They’ve been returned to the U.S. and placed in protective custody.

The couple remain in Mexico pending extradition to the U.S.

U.S. Marshals believe they fled the country after learning they would face charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Unit 3 generates power, links to grid for 1st time
Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Gold Cross
Gold Cross EMS will stop service for Richmond County on Sunday April 2nd

Latest News

Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus
A California school bus driver is being credited with helping to get nearly two dozen students...
23 students escape school bus fire that left only burned-out shell
Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off...
LA police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at shopping center