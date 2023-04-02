Submit Photos/Videos
Downtown Augusta businesses prepare for tournament week traffic

It’s the last minute rush to prepare for the thousands coming to town
By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Businesses across the city are preparing for the influx of traffic coming in for golf week.

“This has been a very busy month getting ready just making sure that we’re ready for our guests,” Mamie Mcabee, Augusta and Company manager, said.

Ready or not, the guests are coming to town.

“Every time someone comes in, they’re looking for something different,” Mcabee said. “So we get to tell something different about Augusta.”

Everything she tells someone about Augusta, that person is able to take a piece of Augusta back with them.

“Nobody else has this kind of a place,” Maddie Hurt, Augusta Candle Company manager, said. “We’re just really expecting for people to come in at a town to be able to experience Augusta.”

It’s an experience leaving an everlasting impact on locals.

“We click every time someone comes in and we’ve had 20, 30 people this hour,” Mcabee said. “So far, our sales have just exceeded last year. So we’re kind of neck to neck with last year.”

It’s one week out of the year taking months of preparations.

“It impacts us really good,” Hurt said. “We have like really good staff that’s always motivated and keeping everyone happy. I mean, when you’re coming to make a candle can’t really be mad. You can always be happy making a candle.”

The fun is just getting started for the city, with the Mayor’s Masters Reception kicking off at the Augusta Common Sunday.

