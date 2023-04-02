Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be nice with morning lows in the upper 40s and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid-70s under sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Our next chance for rain appears Monday with a few showers possible. Rain chances look to stay isolated at this time. Temperatures will be near average for early April with morning lows in the mid/upper 40s to near 50° and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We will warm back up into the 80s for highs next Tuesday through Thursday. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday, but storm chances look to be higher later in the day Thursday into Friday, as the next front moves into the area. Keep it here for updates on rain chances this upcoming week.

