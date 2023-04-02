Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a sunny and slightly cooler day in the wake of the cool front that brought rain and windy conditions to the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) Saturday. It will be a much less windy day as high pressure briefly builds into the region. High temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to middle 70s with variable wind at 3 to 7 mph.

A weak storm system will pass overhead Monday bringing clouds and a 30 percent chance of rain to our area Monday. Temperatures will be a bit below average as a result of overcast skies and an easterly wind at 4 to 8 mph with highs near 70 degrees.

A big warm up lies ahead for the middle of the week with highs climbing into the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be a dry day with only a stray shower possible Wednesday, then another cold front moves into the area Thursday bringing another round of windy and wet weather Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After a warm ahead of the front Thursday, cooler than average temperatures move in Friday through the weekend when highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

All indications are that Friday could be a very windy day with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and higher gusts.

The front is likely to stall over our area, so showers will likely linger into the final rounds of Masters 2023 Saturday and Sunday.

