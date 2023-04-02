For Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, ‘every single hole mattered’

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Rose Zhang has won enough to realize that rarely does something so meaningful ever come so easily.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the final piece to her brilliant amateur career, meant the world to her.

It turned out to be her toughest test.

Staked to a five-shot lead, she was 4-over par through seven holes when the final round at the home of the Masters was delayed more than three hours by storms. She made a bad decision on the par-5 15th to go for the green and went in the water. And she had to watch Jenny Bae stand over a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole with a chance to win.

Zhang overcame it all. The only easy shot Saturday was her final stroke, tapping in for par from inches away on the second extra hole to beat Bae in a playoff no one saw coming.

“I feel like when your swing is uncomfortable, it’s always very hard to play on a very difficult golf course, and Augusta National is no exception. Especially with it being such a big stage, every mistake is sort of magnified,” Zhang said. “So I think that just being able to kind of get back on track, that was my biggest feat today.”

Zhang closed with a 4-over 76 and got help at the end.

Bae, a senior at Georgia, pulled her approach on No. 10 in the second playoff hole, the ball stopping under a bush that restricted her swing. She punched out up to and across the elevated green into a bunker, and blasted out for her fourth shot.

That left Zhang two putts from about 35 feet. The speed was great, and Zhang stood straight and held out her left arm to guide it in the cup. It narrowly missed — close enough — and she doubled over with a mixture of satisfaction and relief.

It was a perfect pose for the best amateur in women’s golf for the last three years.

The 19-year-old sophomore was mobbed by her Stanford teammates, one of them giving her a red rose.

Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after putting in on the second playoff hole on the No. 10 hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)

Zhang now has the U.S. Women’s Amateur, an NCAA title at Stanford and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, only in its fourth year but already regarded as among the prestigious because of where the final round is played.

“It’s been incredible,” Zhang said. “The beginning of this week has been pretty crazy already with different press interviews, a lot of expectations on me, and I had a lot of expectations on myself. To overcome everything, I’m just super grateful to be here.”

Zhang was flawless for two rounds at Champions Retreat, where she set tournament scoring records two days in a row with an opening 66 and then a 65 to lead by five.

Augusta National was a different story, and she never felt comfortable even with a slight tweak in her grip on the back nine that helped steady her.

But it was her decision on No. 15 that nearly cost her. Zhang could see Bae in the group ahead make her par, so the lead remained two shots. She chose to go for the green, anyway, and slapped the side of her thigh as the ball was in the air. She knew she caught it thin. She the outcome before she saw the splash.

“Didn’t even come close to the green,” she said. “I was kind of mad at myself for opening that doorway so wide.”

She also was clutch on that hole. After the drop, she pitched over the water to 18 feet and sent that some 6 feet by the hole. Miss it and the last of her five-shot lead would be gone.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MASTERS:

“That putt on 15 was necessary for my confidence,” Zhang said. “If I didn’t make that, that would have probably been the end of me.”

She made par over the final five holes, two of the in a playoff, and wound up in Butler Cabin getting the trophy from Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, and speaking to the crowd and a few rows of members in their green jackets in the winner’s ceremony on the 18th green.

“I just knew that on this golf course, a five-shot lead is not enough. A ten-shot lead is not enough,” Zhang said. “Every single hole mattered.”

She definitely felt the pressure along the way – because of and not in spite of the big lead she took into the final round.

“I feel like it’s always difficult to have such a big lead, especially on such a prestigious stage. When things matter the most and you have a big lead but the job’s not done, it definitely puts a lot of things into perspective,” she said. “I tried to stay as composed as possible, but at the same time, I was a little tight the first couple holes. I just felt like my swing wasn’t comfortable, and I really just tried to stay in the moment. I figured out a little trigger point in my golf swing, and from then on, it was kind of smooth sailing, grinding from there.”

Rather than raise her stress, the weather break helped clear her mind, something that was evident in her game.

“I didn’t do anything specific during the break. It was more of just getting off the golf course and having a more refreshed mind. So I feel like the break did me well, but at the same time, it didn’t resolve a lot of things that I had on the golf course that was feeling uncomfortable,” she said.

It did give her a chance to rethink her grip.

“I would say the thing about me is I’m very consistent in my performance, and partially because I am very quick in adjusting to things that work. I really kind of do a scan through in my mind on what I need to get done, on what I need to work on from setup to ball position, grip, everything,” she said.

“When things weren’t feeling comfortable, it was kind of an ‘aha’ moment where I was like, my grip. It’s my right hand. So I made it a little weaker, and that allowed me to get my driver back on track. That was kind of my devil in the bag when I was playing the first couple holes.”

Her dad was there by her side through the whole round, serving as her caddie.

“He’s caddied for me before at really big stages for a lot of the majors that I’ve played in, for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2020, so it’s pretty normal to have him on the bag,” she said. “I felt like even though an Augusta caddie is super knowledgeable at Augusta National, they’ve probably caddied for X number of years and their advice is very helpful, but I felt like at this stage, I really wanted someone comfortable on my bag. It was a very difficult decision to kind of go through for me, but I really felt like it was the right decision to have him be a part of my journey, especially on the last day. Coming down the stretch, I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else on the bag.”

It all paid off, though.

“Being able to play competitively at Augusta National is certainly different from any other venue that I’ve played in. It’s funny because the last four times that I played here, I remember my scores being nowhere near under par,” she said.

“So I always knew that Augusta National is a battle, and I see a lot of work that I can improve on, which is even more great because it really shows how Augusta National is a true testament to our game.”

