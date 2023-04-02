Augusta mayor to hold news conference on new ambulance provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Garnett Johnson and Central EMS President Gary Coker will be holding a news conference tonight to address the departure of Gold Cross EMS.

This comes hours after Gold Cross EMS notified city of Augusta officials of its intent to terminate their month-to-month contract as the city’s 911 service provider , effective Sunday at 8 a.m.

Central EMS began providing emergency medical services at 6 a.m. Sunday so there would be no lapse in coverage.

Now, Johnson and Coker will speak before the public tonight at 7 p.m. in front of the Municipal Building as an update on today’s fast transition.

News 12 will continue to follow this developing story as more information comes in.

