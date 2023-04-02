Augusta Commissioners say Gold Cross EMS is exiting Richmond County April 2nd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned from multiple Augusta city commissioners that Gold Cross EMS will pull their services from Richmond County tomorrow, April 2nd.

According to District 4 Commissioner Alvin Mason, city leadership has been notified of the EMS provider’s departure from Richmond County.

He says the departure is set for Sunday, April 2nd at 8 a.m.

District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams says, “Central will pick up tomorrow....Don’t worry...”.

When we reached out to Central EMS around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening about this, President Gary Coker responded that he, “...got some notifications about 30 minutes ago. We are hard at work to come up with answers...”

Commissioner for District 1, Jordan Johnson, confirmed this development as well and says, “Gold Cross can leave whenever they want because they aren’t the zone provider. Central will be on the ground at 8 a.m.”

When we asked about the month-to-month contract that was originally thought to end by April 21st, Johnson replied, “It’ll end tomorrow.”

While this is still a developing story, News 12 has reached out to Gold Cross EMS and the Mayor’s Office and will continue to update this as information comes in.

