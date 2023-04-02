Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Augusta Commissioners say Gold Cross EMS is exiting Richmond County April 2nd

Gold Cross
Gold Cross
By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned from multiple Augusta city commissioners that Gold Cross EMS will pull their services from Richmond County tomorrow, April 2nd.

According to District 4 Commissioner Alvin Mason, city leadership has been notified of the EMS provider’s departure from Richmond County.

He says the departure is set for Sunday, April 2nd at 8 a.m.

District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams says, “Central will pick up tomorrow....Don’t worry...”.

When we reached out to Central EMS around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening about this, President Gary Coker responded that he, “...got some notifications about 30 minutes ago. We are hard at work to come up with answers...”

Commissioner for District 1, Jordan Johnson, confirmed this development as well and says, “Gold Cross can leave whenever they want because they aren’t the zone provider. Central will be on the ground at 8 a.m.”

When we asked about the month-to-month contract that was originally thought to end by April 21st, Johnson replied, “It’ll end tomorrow.”

District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams says, “Central will pick up tomorrow....Don’t worry...”.

When we reached out to Central EMS around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening about this, President Gary Coker responded that he, “...got some notifications about 30 minutes ago. We are hard at work to come up with answers...”

While this is still a developing story, News 12 has reached out to Gold Cross EMS and the Mayor’s Office and will continue to update this as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
Jamir Smith, Will Clark, Robert Clark
3 arrested after armed theft in Harlem, deputies say

Latest News

Rose Zhang of the United States celebrates winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur after...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
ANWA
Patrons return after weather delay at Augusta National Women's Amateur
ANWA exit
Augusta National evacuated due to weather during women's tournament
Due to weather, the Augusta National Golf Club grounds were evacuated and play was suspended on...
Augusta National Women's Amateur final round