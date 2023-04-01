Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
Jamir Smith, Will Clark, Robert Clark
3 arrested after armed theft in Harlem, deputies say
Aaron Lee Fore and the vehicle he's accused of stealing.
Local inmate caught hiding in tree after S. Georgia escape

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the final round of...
Zhang wins title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students