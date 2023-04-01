Submit Photos/Videos
Organizations, nonprofits come together to host Distribution Day

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army partnered with several organizations and agencies to host a distribution day.

Marion Barnes Resource and Referral Center, the Richmond County Marshall’s Office, the Department of Public Health, and many more area agencies partnered together.

This event at the Center of Hope provided goods, resources, services, and casework to all in need.

Major Area Coordinator Jonathan Raymore tells us how this event allows nonprofits to engage with the community.

“It allows other nonprofits, volunteers, and community members to engage in helping so many people. And it allows those experiencing homelessness to engage and connect,” he said.

Distribution Day will be held on the last Friday of every month from 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Center of Hope on Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

