Ghost Out event shows students the dangers of drunk driving

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School held its Ghost Out event Friday.

This year’s theme was drinking and driving. This was an all-day event that taught students about the life penalties of drunk driving and the consequences of DUIs.

Students were able to drive around in a golf cart with drunk goggles on. Teachers shared with us why events like this are so important.

“Well, a lot of kids don’t know what could be the effects of drunk driving plus how it affects not only them but can impact their friends and family members,” said Sara Marchman.

Marchman also says several students saw a mock crash scene where students were either injured, arrested, or killed.

But the overall goal was to discourage kids from diving while distracted.

