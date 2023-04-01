Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ghost Out event shows students the dangers of drunk driving

Students were able to drive around in a golf cart with drunk goggles on.
Students were able to drive around in a golf cart with drunk goggles on.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School held its Ghost Out event Friday.

This year’s theme was drinking and driving. This was an all-day event that taught students about the life penalties of drunk driving and the consequences of DUIs.

Students were able to drive around in a golf cart with drunk goggles on. Teachers shared with us why events like this are so important.

MORE | Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl

“Well, a lot of kids don’t know what could be the effects of drunk driving plus how it affects not only them but can impact their friends and family members,” said Sara Marchman.

Marchman also says several students saw a mock crash scene where students were either injured, arrested, or killed.

But the overall goal was to discourage kids from diving while distracted.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught

Latest News

This event at the Center of Hope provided goods, resources, services, and casework to all in...
Organizations, nonprofits come together to host Distribution Day
Rose Zhang of the United States warms up at the Tournament Practice Area ahead of a practice...
Who will emerge victorious in Augusta National Women’s Amateur?
How officials say over-the-counter Narcan is going to save lives locally
How officials say over-the-counter Narcan is going to save lives locally
'It felt like an earthquake': Family homes destroyed after police chase
‘It felt like an earthquake’: Family’s home destroyed after police chase