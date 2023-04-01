Submit Photos/Videos
Family, friends come together to honor 13-year-old killed downtown

We were at his vigil Friday evening and spoke with family and friends.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends came together to honor the life of a 13-year-old killed on March 28.

Buddy Brown was shot grabbing a Door Dash delivery outside his apartment on Broad Street. We were at his vigil Friday evening and spoke with family and friends.

Three days and still no answers for Brown’s family. They are still trying to figure out who would take the life of their boy and why. He’s described as someone who loved being around his family and food and had an infectious smile.

“This card is from Jalen, and it reads ‘Buddy Brown, you will always be a part of Hornsby Middle School. You were a kind and a very friendly person. You didn’t deserve this. I hope you are well in a better place.’ She said ‘rest in peace Buddy. You will always be loved and remembered’,” said Courtney Dunn, Brown’s teacher.

As blue and white balloons fly in the wind, the bundle stops in the tree. His father sees it as a sign.

“He ain’t going nowhere. Because the balloons are stuck there until he gets his justice, and when he gets it, he will have peace, and I will too,” said Buddy Brown Sr.

A family still searching for answers.

Robert Briscoe is his uncle. He said, “We just want justice for our nephew. Little Buddy was a good child. I cannot understand how somebody would do that to him.”

He was everyone’s favorite little buddy.

Reginald Elam was also Brown’s teacher. She said, “Buddy was a lovable teddy bear. And everybody loved him. Everybody.”

Everybody here has a little of Buddy still with them.

Briscoe said: “His voice is still in my mind, still in my head.”

And forever in the hearts of those who loved him most.

Brown Sr. said: “Buddy, he sees us now. He sees us. And right now, Buddy’s is in my heart, and he will never leave from my heart.”

We asked the sheriff’s office if they have a suspect or if the alleged killer is still on the loose, and they’re not saying. Brown’s family says they’re going to do whatever it takes to find his killer. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

