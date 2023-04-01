Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Windy with rain and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunny and a bit cooler Sunday.
04/01/2023 Morning Weather Update
04/01/2023 Morning Weather Update
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. There is a low severe weather threat with storms for isolated damaging winds and tornadoes. It will be windy during the day with winds out of the west between 15-20 mph and higher gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be near 80. The greatest chance of rain will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then clear, less windy and seasonably cooler weather moves in Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday will be nice with lows in the upper 40s and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

A few showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures will be near average for early April with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We will warm back up into the 80s for highs next Tuesday through Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday, but storm chances look to be higher later in the day Thursday into Friday, as the next front moves into the area. Keep it here for updates on rain chances next week.

First Alert Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

