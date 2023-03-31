On Your Side: How to prepare for golf tournament traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With tournament week just days away, get ready for the traffic.

So what happens if you can’t avoid it? One thing you should not use is your GPS.

Traffic engineers say the most important thing you can do is trust those traffic signs they have placed out. Drivers, you’ll see some of the same road traffic patterns as years past, like the eastbound Exit 199 ramp closed off in the morning, but they’re trying something new this year too.

On a regular day, 50,000 cars drive on Washington Road, but one week out of the year, expect about 30,000 more.

“I’m old hat with this, with the traffic,” said Michele Guilford, Augusta resident. “Time has given me a really positive outlook.”

It’s hard to miss the hustle and bustle here tucked away from it all in Guilford’s front yard.

“We actually don’t get traffic noise out here very much,” she said.

But when she does make a trip out.

“It’s going to take 10 or 15 minutes to go that mile and a half, if not longer,” she said. “Everybody else wants to be exactly where you are at that moment in time.”

This year, one change to help with that is on Riverwatch where engineers designed a U-turn lane for workers to take onto Eisenhower Drive for parking.

They’re hoping it eases some of the Washington Road traffic and every car driving here is watched.

John Ussery is the assistant director in the traffic engineering division. He said, “You see some pretty interesting things if you sit in here long enough and watch the cameras.”

More than 50 cameras are on watching and making sure cars move in the right direction.

“We want to keep everybody safe. And we want to get you there as fast as we can,” he said.

Following the traffic signs and cones is key.

“Follow what the officers in the street are telling you to do. Follow what the message signs that we have all over Augusta are telling you to do,” said Ussery.

The biggest tip of all is to simply be patient

“Give yourself time. Extra time is going to be your saving grace. Even if you think you have it timed perfectly, it’s not going to work out that way.”

To prepare, go to the city’s website and look for the Augusta maps route. Study it and make sure you know those routes so you do not end up in a sticky situation while on the roads.

