As sinkhole swallows road, park remains closed at Thurmond Lake

PARKSVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Parksville Day Use Area remains closed at Strom Thurmond Lake because of a large sinkhole in the entrance road.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the sinkhole is a public safety risk.

There isn’t an estimated reopening date, but the agency says it’s hurrying to repair the problem.

The sinkhole has grown since it began Feb. 9. Parts of the road may look safe, but large gaps under it raise the risk of collapse, the corps said.

Major repairs are needed, and officials are working to select a subcontractor.

The closure doesn’t affect the Parksville Wayside Park, and Modoc Boat Ramp, Scotts Ferry Boat Ramp and Clarks Hill Recreation Area remain open.

To learn more about the lake before you visit, go to https://bit.ly/42UDv46.

