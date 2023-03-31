Submit Photos/Videos
Site of now-closed Bee’s Knees offered for lease

Bee's Knees interior
Bee's Knees interior(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former home of the Bee’s Knees, a beloved local restaurant that closed a few months ago, is now up for lease.

The property at 211 10th St. is set up for a restaurant bar, or coffee shop, with two serving areas along with a kitchen and a wet bar. It shares the building with Manny’s Off Broad Sports Bar.

It’s being offered by the Finem Group at Meybohm Commercial.

“Out of appreciation for all this restaurant has meant to myself and so many, my hope is to see a new visionary restaurant take up the reins,” said John Eckley with Meybohm.

