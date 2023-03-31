Next Gen Gaming: New activity spot coming to Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Calling all gamers! Soon there will be a new place to come together and play a variety of games.

Next Gen Gaming is almost ready to open its doors.

The game room hosts old arcade-style games like Pac-Man and new video games, along with virtual reality. The owner says their kids are the inspiration behind adding these newer-style games.

As video games grow in popularity, the owner, a long-time resident of Grovetown, says he wanted to create a spot for people of all ages to enjoy.

“We just felt like it was really a community need here for adults, teenagers and people my age,” said Owner Harrison Gresham. “To have a place to come and enjoy feel safe and enjoy just playing games.”

They’re hoping they can also partner with local organizations to host events in the community. Next Gen Gaming is planning a soft opening next week and an official grand opening in the summer.

