Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison.

That word came Friday afternoon from the state Department of Corrections after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences for the killings of his wife, Maggie; and their son, Paul, at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Protective Custody Review Board met Thursday to make a reccomendation of a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh. The four-member board included SCDC scurity, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

It notes the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Protective Custody Review Board met Thursday to make a reccomendation of a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh. The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught

Latest News

Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
Burke County School District sets their students up for success
Burke County School District sets their students up for success
What the Tech: New emojis are rolling out in new iPhone update
Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl
Next Gen Gaming: New activity spot coming to Grovetown