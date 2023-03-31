Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Man suffers leg injuries in Augusta shooting, deputies say

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man suffered injuries when he was shot Friday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wylds Road, according to deputies.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who’d been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to deputies.

Authorities didn’t release information about the circumstances of the shooting, including whether there’s a suspect on the loose.

“This is an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say

Latest News

The game room hosts old arcade-style games like Pac-Man and new video games, along with virtual...
Next Gen Gaming: New activity spot coming to Grovetown
Bee's Knees interior
Site of now-closed Bee’s Knees offered for lease
Human remains found in Oconee County
Human remains identified as missing Oconee Co. woman
The Southern Table shares ideas for a cute Easter party.
Weather forecast puts some weekend festivities on hold