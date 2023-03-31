Man suffers leg injuries in Augusta shooting, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man suffered injuries when he was shot Friday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wylds Road, according to deputies.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who’d been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to deputies.
Authorities didn’t release information about the circumstances of the shooting, including whether there’s a suspect on the loose.
“This is an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
