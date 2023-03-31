Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After weeklong trial that ended Friday, a man was found guilty of abducting a 15-year-old girl and raping her in a hotel room.

Bill Eugene Anderson, 62, was found guilty by a Richmond County jury of rape, child molestation and false imprisonment in connection with the July 10, 2020, incident, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Anderson was sentenced by Judge Ashley Wright to life without parole, followed by an additional 30 years in prison, according to Williams.

The child victim was walking home when Anderson stopped his car, telling her he had a gun to force her into the vehicle. He then drove to a hotel and held her in the room, according to Williams.

He then forced her to perform sex acts under the threat of violence, Williams said.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the Special Victims Unit. “A stranger abducting a child off the street is one of the most heinous crimes that could occur.”

Williams said: “Crimes against children will not be tolerated in this community. This is exactly what we created the Special Victims Unit to do: send predators to prison and serve justice for victims.”

