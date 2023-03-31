Local inmate caught after escaping in south Georgia

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. - An inmate who escaped Thursday morning and traveled through multiple counties has been taken into custody.

The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Fore was found in the Gladys community in Berrien County.

Fore was on work detail Thursday but walked away around 9:15 a.m. and stole a 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license place RNW4154, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.



He drove it to Alapaha, where the car ran out of gas, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. That’s where police say he ditched the car and took off on foot.

Authorities brought in a helicopter to help with the search and the search turned to Hazel Stone Road and Mount Paren Church area.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said during the search, a citizen encountered Fore in Alapaha and held him at gunpoint, however, he fled the area before authorities arrived.

He was serving time for several offenses out of Richmond County that include second-degree criminal damage, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during a crime, entering vehicle and fleeing/eluding police.

