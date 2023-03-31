Kisner Foundation gives $1.2M to hospital, announces other grants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The foundation created by Aiken professional golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife gave another $1.2 million this week to Children’s Hospital of Georgia and announced grants to other organizations across the CSRA.

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation made the announcement Friday, saying the 2022 grant award process is now complete.

“What an honor it was to review the outstanding work occurring all over the Central Savannah River Area,” said a statement from foundation Executive Director Leanna Wanta. “Without the generous support of our community, the funding for these organizations would not be possible.”

The grant recipients are:

Aiken County YMCA Aiken Futbol Club

Aiken High girls lacrosse program

Aiken High golf program

Apparo Academy

Augusta Arsenal Soccer Club

Augusta Heritage Academy

Chukker Creek Elementary

North Augusta Cultural Arts Council

North Augusta Elementary

South Aiken High girls golf program

Salvation Army Kroc Center

The First Tee of Aiken

As part of the children’s health pillar, the Kisners presented a $50,000 gift to Children’s Hospital in December 2020 to help start a part-time clinic for children with these health challenges.

A year later in November 2021, the Kisners pledged $5.3 million to help establish and name a center for pediatric development, behavioral health and wellness.

Another $1.2 million was given this week as the second installment of this commitment.

Since the foundation began in 2016, it has contributed more than $700,000 through 70-plus grants to various organizations throughout the CSRA and donated over $2.5 million to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia .

“We look forward to continuing our efforts for years to come,” Wanta said.

