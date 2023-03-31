Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January.

The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

Taken as a whole, Friday’s figures show that inflation pressures, though easing gradually, still maintain a grip on the economy. The Fed has raised its benchmark rate nine times since March of last year in a strenuous drive to tame inflation, which hit a four-decade high in mid-2022.

Even after having slowed, consumer prices are still posting year-over-year increases well above the Fed’s 2% target. Earlier this month, the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4% from January to February and 6% from February 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
One person died after the Money Title Pawn building caught fire on Walton Way in Augusta.
DNA helps identify victim of November fire in Augusta

Latest News

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Amber Alert issued for missing Fla. toddler after mom found dead
Traffic engineers say the most important thing you can do is trust those traffic signs they...
How to prepare for golf tournament traffic in coming days
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza