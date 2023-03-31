History comes to life at East Aiken’s living wax museum

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The entire fifth-grade class at East Aiken School of the Arts transformed into historical figures from the 19th and 20th centuries.

They had a very creative presentation to go along with their costumes. It all starts with the click of a button.

Fifth-grade Teacher Erin Joehnk says each student picked someone from social studies.

“All of our students started a little over a month ago researching a historical figure from the 19th and 20th centuries,” she said.

She says students researched and wrote essays about their historical figures. For many students, this is the highlight of the project.

“They have worked very very hard and diligently across the last month to put this show on today,” said Joehnk.

Students put together costumes to help bring their historical figures to life.

“I think this is the most amazing project that we could do for our fifth-grade students because it incorporates both academic standards. It incorporates art standards, they are able to go through the research process, they are able to write research papers,” she said.

It ends with parents and students gathering to enjoy the living wax museum. Joehnk says this is a great way to wrap up the project.

She says they plan to do this again next year too.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.