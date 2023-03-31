How deputies are balancing traffic, crime during golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With tens of thousands heading into town over the next week, it will be hard to avoid the traffic, especially on Washington Road.

But when it comes to public safety, people expect the sheriff’s office to do everything they can to keep us safe.

From extra police cars patrolling the streets to extra hours for deputies and working with the Augusta National Police, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have it all under control.

“I’m not concerned about safety because our police force does such a wonderful job,” said Nancy Augusta.

More traffic? No problem. At least it’s the case for Augusta who’s lived in Augusta for 45 years.

“I’ve learned where to go, when, and how to navigate it. And having been here all these years, I kind of know the back roads and it makes it a little easier,” she said.

For those concerned, the sheriff’s office says don’t be. They’ll be out in full force not only near the Masters but downtown too.

Major Gerald Metzler said: “Don’t be concerned. We will have plenty of police in the street, and deputies on the street. Augusta National, they hire a lot of deputies, not just our deputies, but we’ll have deputies from all around the CSRA area that will work at the Augusta National.”

But you won’t see any foot patrol deputies or any extra DUI enforcement during the week because of staffing shortages. Despite shortages in those areas, they say they’re pushing through, and just like every year, they’re ready.

“We are prepared. We always are. I think we have a good plan in place. I feel confident that we’ll be successful. It has been for many years. We don’t anticipate any issues,” he said.

For Augusta, she’s ready for a fun and safe week.

“You just know to expect it. It’s such a wonderful event for our city,” she said.

The sheriff’s office says their top priority is traffic safety when it comes to Masters week, and as far as violent crime, well, they say it is a priority every day of the year, not just during Masters.

