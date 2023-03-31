Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say fishing guides recently caught a large bighead carp in the Grand Lake area.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, biologists have asked skilled fishing guides for help in capturing invasive bighead carp out of the Grand Lake system.

On Wednesday, the department shared a photo of the High Water Guide Service team catching a 63-pound male bighead carp.

Officials said the bighead carp that are captured out of the lake system will be used for ongoing research regarding the population.

“They’ve gotten us a few now and we simply can’t appreciate it enough,” the department shared online.

Wildlife officials said that bighead carp is a direct competitor with other fishes in the lake system and could be devastating to the striped bass fishery and paddlefish recovery efforts.

Officials advised those who find a bighead carp in the Grand Lake system to not return it to the water but to report it to the Porter Office at 918-683-1031 or the Paddlefish Research Center at 918-542-9422.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
East Pine Log Road accident
Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Traffic engineers say the most important thing you can do is trust those traffic signs they...
On Your Side: How to prepare for golf tournament traffic
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
FBI documents give new view into Las Vegas shooter’s mindset
Former President Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
Former President Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury