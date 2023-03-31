Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Downtown Soul City group of retailers are giving locals and patrons something to do if they’re not at the course.

It’s the 19th Hole Business Crawl. It’s to encourage locals and out-of-towners to support businesses during golf week. You can grab a scorecard, and the more stores you visit the better score you get.

After filling up a card, you can take it to Augusta and Company to be entered for a prize and putt on the putting green. You can redeem it for a free coffee or beer at other restaurants downtown.

The goal is to allow people to discover more of downtown and boost business year-round.

“Not a lot of people know that there’s retail downtown, and so there’s a lot of things to discover, and so even if you don’t patronize it and don’t shop there, maybe in the future, think of that and think of supporting those local businesses when you’re looking for something specific,” said Field Botanicals Owner Jennifer Tinsley.

She says more stores join the event every time they host a crawl like this. The event lasts from April 3 to April 10.

They hope it will allow people waiting to fly out to take advantage of the event as well. They plan to host one every quarter.

