Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl

The Downtown Soul City group of retailers are giving locals and patrons something to do if they’re not at the course.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Downtown Soul City group of retailers are giving locals and patrons something to do if they’re not at the course.

It’s the 19th Hole Business Crawl. It’s to encourage locals and out-of-towners to support businesses during golf week. You can grab a scorecard, and the more stores you visit the better score you get.

After filling up a card, you can take it to Augusta and Company to be entered for a prize and putt on the putting green. You can redeem it for a free coffee or beer at other restaurants downtown.

The goal is to allow people to discover more of downtown and boost business year-round.

MORE | Site of now-closed Bee’s Knees offered for lease

“Not a lot of people know that there’s retail downtown, and so there’s a lot of things to discover, and so even if you don’t patronize it and don’t shop there, maybe in the future, think of that and think of supporting those local businesses when you’re looking for something specific,” said Field Botanicals Owner Jennifer Tinsley.

She says more stores join the event every time they host a crawl like this. The event lasts from April 3 to April 10.

They hope it will allow people waiting to fly out to take advantage of the event as well. They plan to host one every quarter.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught

Latest News

Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
Burke County School District sets their students up for success
Burke County School District sets their students up for success
What the Tech: New emojis are rolling out in new iPhone update
Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl
Next Gen Gaming: New activity spot coming to Grovetown