Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks

When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A dog who was found tied to train tracks in San Antonio is now safely at an animal shelter and ready for adoption.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers received a call about a yellow lab lying on the tracks. When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved...
Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Before the two even got back to the vehicle, a train zoomed past.

Animal Care Services said they are beyond grateful to the person who reported seeing the dog, or else the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.
Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

The shelter named the dog Lucky. Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

To inquire about Lucky, contact the shelter here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks