Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm and dry through Friday. Next front brings windy conditions and chance for rain/storms Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday will be warmer with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 80. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday with increasing clouds into Friday night as our next cold front approaches from the west. Winds will be breezy out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Scattered showers and storms look possible Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. There is a low severe weather threat with storms for isolated damaging winds and tornadoes. It will be windy during the day with winds out of the west between 12-20 mph and higher gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be near 80. Rain should clear out by late Saturday afternoon and then back to dry weather Sunday.

Sunday will be nice with lows in the upper 40s and seasonal highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday. Monday will be seasonal with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. We will warm back up into the 80s for highs next Tuesday through Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but storm chances look to be higher by Thursday with our next incoming front. Keep it here for updates on rain chances next week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

