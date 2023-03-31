Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Next front brings windy conditions and chance for rain/storms Saturday. Low severe risk Saturday - stay weather aware.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies this evening with warm temperatures in the 70s and 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s by early Saturday.

Severe storms are possible Saturday across the CSRA - Stay weather aware!
Severe storms are possible Saturday across the CSRA - Stay weather aware!(WRDW)

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. There is a low severe weather threat with storms for isolated damaging winds and tornadoes. It will be windy during the day with winds out of the west between 12-20 mph and higher gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be near 80. Rain should clear out by late Saturday afternoon and then back to dry weather Sunday.

Sunday will be nice with lows in the upper 40s and seasonal highs in the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

A few showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday. Monday will be seasonal with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. We will warm back up into the 80s for highs next Tuesday through Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but storm chances look to be higher by Thursday with our next incoming front. Keep it here for updates on rain chances next week.

