Condoleezza Rice speaks at local Boys & Girls Clubs event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta for a private reception and dinner to speak about the indispensable role the organization plays in the community.

She also addressed the importance of the newly launched endowment fund to ensure long-term sustainability of the vital programs Boys & Girls Clubs provide to youths in Augusta.

Rice serves as the vice chair of the board of governors for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and was the guest of honor at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta’s first annual Great Futures Celebration in 2016.

Expounding on why the work of Boys & Girls Clubs merits community support, Rice in her speech Wednesday championed the idea that the American Dream should be within reach of every American child, regardless of their ZIP code.

She also spoke at the soft opening last April of the HUB for Community Innovation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta’s new headquarters location.

Dr. Condoleezza Rice is shown with Kim Evans, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. (Contributed)

To ensure the long-term sustainability of its mission, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta has established a permanent endowment fund with lead gifts from its board of directors and other supporters.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta has a goal to raise $5 million in 2023.

For more information, visit www.bgcgreateraugusta.org.

