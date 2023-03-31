Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail

Jerry Robert Wisdom
Jerry Robert Wisdom(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday reported the death of a jail inmate.

Jerry Robert Wisdom had been in jail since Oct. 20 on charges of aggravated child molestation and two counts of felony child molestation with a $100,000 bond.

MORE | Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Wisdom was found unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies administered CPR until emergency medical crews arrived.

Wisdom was later pronounced dead by Columbia County Coroner’s Office.

“Based on our preliminary investigation no foul play is suspected,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Wisdom’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

