Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Chemical fire breaks out at Burke County Detention Center

Burke County EMA Emergency Management Agency Fire Rescue
Burke County EMA Emergency Management Agency Fire Rescue(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire broke out at the Burke County Detention Center on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:10 p.m. detention center officers discovered a small fire in a bucket of cleaning cloths located in the kitchen area.

MORE | Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County

Officers quickly extinguished the fire using fire extinguishers. As a precaution, Burke EMA responded to investigate and assist. Smoke was contained in the kitchen area and no employees or inmates were affected, according to authorities.

Preliminary reports indicated the fire may have been caused by a reaction from cleaning chemicals on the stored cloths, according to authorities.

No employees or inmates were affected, and detention center operations are back to normal, authorities say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery

Latest News

Sharron Starks at her son's gravesite in March.
Mother whose son was shot to death says DAs should be held accountable
On Your Side: How to prepare for golf tournament traffic
Augusta Tech Easter egg hunt
Augusta Tech Easter egg hunt
Traffic engineers say the most important thing you can do is trust those traffic signs they...
On Your Side: How to prepare for golf tournament traffic