Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Burke County School District sets their students up for success

Burke County School District sets their students up for success
Burke County School District sets their students up for success(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County School District hosted a career fair, not for the older kids but for the younger ones in elementary school.

They brought in dozens of career-savvy workers from across the CSRA to inspire. They say starting young leaves a lasting impact.

“We are part of a school district that feels very strongly about exposing our children to careers and the workforce and preparing them for their best possible future,” said Blakeney Elementary Principal Dr. James Epps.

With 32 participants in Friday’s fair, this was the largest career fair ever held at Blakeney Elementary School.

MORE | History comes to life at East Aiken’s living wax museum

The students were definitely appreciative of the opportunity.

Zybriel Davis is a fifth-grader. She said, “One of my favorite things, while I was looking around, was that I saw kids enjoying themselves and enjoyed seeing the different stands, and I saw them smiling and happy and stuff.”

Maggie Lane is also in the fifth grade. She said, “It’s just nice seeing how much work Mrs. Story, Mrs. Murray, and Coach Floyd put into this just for us fifth graders.”

High schoolers from Burke County High School were also at the fair which had the younger students thinking ahead.

Davis said: “I can start thinking now, and when I get up into high school I can take classes for this.”

MORE | Georgia budget to pay 100% tuition for HOPE scholarship recipients

And it means a lot to these children.

Lane said: “Even now I don’t know what I want to do with my future but I like being exposed and thinking about all the possible options... It was cool.”

Epps said: “These people are busy professionals and they give back to the community and we are trying to grow things out here in burke county that make people want to be a part of that and I’m thankful for that.” Burke County School District will be hosting an internship and career expo for high school seniors on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will take place on Augusta Technical College’s Waynesboro campus and will also be open to seniors from Edmund Burke Academy and faith Christian academy, along with employers from burke County and the Augusta metro area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Jerry Robert Wisdom
Columbia County molestation suspect dies in jail
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught

Latest News

Bill Eugene Anderson
Man gets life without parole for abducting, raping teen in Augusta
What the Tech: New emojis are rolling out in new iPhone update
Downtown Augusta businesses join golf-themed business crawl
Next Gen Gaming: New activity spot coming to Grovetown