Burke County School District sets their students up for success

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County School District hosted a career fair, not for the older kids but for the younger ones in elementary school.

They brought in dozens of career-savvy workers from across the CSRA to inspire. They say starting young leaves a lasting impact.

“We are part of a school district that feels very strongly about exposing our children to careers and the workforce and preparing them for their best possible future,” said Blakeney Elementary Principal Dr. James Epps.

With 32 participants in Friday’s fair, this was the largest career fair ever held at Blakeney Elementary School.

The students were definitely appreciative of the opportunity.

Zybriel Davis is a fifth-grader. She said, “One of my favorite things, while I was looking around, was that I saw kids enjoying themselves and enjoyed seeing the different stands, and I saw them smiling and happy and stuff.”

Maggie Lane is also in the fifth grade. She said, “It’s just nice seeing how much work Mrs. Story, Mrs. Murray, and Coach Floyd put into this just for us fifth graders.”

High schoolers from Burke County High School were also at the fair which had the younger students thinking ahead.

Davis said: “I can start thinking now, and when I get up into high school I can take classes for this.”

And it means a lot to these children.

Lane said: “Even now I don’t know what I want to do with my future but I like being exposed and thinking about all the possible options... It was cool.”

Epps said: “These people are busy professionals and they give back to the community and we are trying to grow things out here in burke county that make people want to be a part of that and I’m thankful for that.” Burke County School District will be hosting an internship and career expo for high school seniors on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will take place on Augusta Technical College’s Waynesboro campus and will also be open to seniors from Edmund Burke Academy and faith Christian academy, along with employers from burke County and the Augusta metro area.

