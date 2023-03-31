Augusta Tech partners with The Patch for a new look

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a new partnership with Augusta Tech, The Patch may have a new look soon.

The school will take over the Augusta Municipal golf course and relocate its course management program to the green.

We caught up with mayor Garnett Johnson who has been pushing for this improvement.

“Changes to the Augusta Municipal Golf Course as a new partnership with Augusta Tech has high hopes to allow this course to thrive,” he said.

The Augusta Municipal Golf Course, also known as The Patch, has been serving golfers in the Augusta community since 1928.

Johnson says the course is vital because these 18 holes have been available to those who weren’t able to play elsewhere.

“It means everything, and that we have a great institution that has a lot of historical value in that we’ve had so many great caddies that who couldn’t play other places played at the patch,” said Johnson.

Now the city is partnering with Augusta Tech with hopes to make the course even better.

“It gives us the ability to train young people, it gives us the ability to increase the playability of that course make some enhancements, and lastly, it keeps playing affordable, which is great,” he said.

When this partnership starts in 2025, the city looks to ensure changes will allow more to be able to chip in.

“As we start having conversations about how we introduce the game, how we make play more accessible, how we make play more affordable. And I think we’re going to accomplish all of those, and we’re going to remove that burden from the taxpayer, which is a win-win for everybody,” said Johnson.

And a win for the younger generation as well.

“We have a first tee course that’s nearby, so I only see the enhancements being made as those youngsters learn to play the game of golf, they can easily transition over to the Augusta Municipal golf course to take on an 18-hole golf course,” said Johnson.

The current leaseholder will hold their lease until it ends and Augusta tech takes over in 2025, and both parties have ensured a smooth transition.

