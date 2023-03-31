Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

5-year-old girl buys $3,000 worth of Amazon gifts on mother’s phone

Thanks to Amazon’s two-day shipping, Lila’s ill-gotten gains arrived in no time at all.. (Source: WJAR/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) - It was quite a shock for a Massachusetts mom when thousands of dollars’ worth of Amazon packages started arriving on her doorstep earlier this week.

The culprit was a feisty 5-year-old who had momentary access to mom’s phone.

Lila Varisco, 5, said she bought 10 motorcycles “Cause I wanted one.”

What Lila wants, Lila gets.

“She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots and a jeep,” the girl’s mom, Jessica Nunes, said.

Lila ordered over $3,000 worth of goodies herself, and her mom said she didn’t have a clue - all thanks to Amazon.

“You just press the yellow button, and you press the brown button,” the girl said.

Nunes said she remembers giving Lila her phone to play some games in the car, or so she thought.

“I had looked back at the time. It was around 9:30, which is exactly when we were in the car,” Nunes said. “So wasn’t fraudulent. It was just this one. The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600.”

And thanks to Amazon’s two-day shipping, Lila’s ill-gotten gains arrived in no time at all.

“These were actually non-returnable originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at two o’clock in the morning, and I was like, ‘Please, is there anything that we can do?’” Nunes said.

They eventually obliged and sent the return labels, and she was able to cancel those cowboy boots before they left the warehouse.

“We still have a giant two-seat Jeep coming in as well that I couldn’t cancel the order, but they are going to let me return it,” Nunes said.

Instead of a punishment, Lila’s mother is using this as a teachable moment.

“I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house, that we can get her a bike that’s more geared towards her age range, a little slower, maybe,” Nunes said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Rodrequez Burnett
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks