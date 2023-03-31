Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

3 arrested after armed theft in Harlem, deputies say

Jamir Smith, Will Clark, Robert Clark
Jamir Smith, Will Clark, Robert Clark(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Police Department arrested three subjects after they committed armed theft in Harlem earlier this week, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the Jet Food Stores at 345 West Milledgeville Road about an attempted theft of a golf cart, and subjects were said to have left the area on foot before the officers’ arrival.

A short time later, at 12:38 p.m., the three subjects were located near the intersection of West Forrest and North Hatcher Street where they were apprehended without further incident, deputies say. One of the subjects was found to be armed with a handgun that was concealed in his book bag.

MORE | Local inmate escapes in south Georgia, authorities say

While the subjects were being placed into custody, the Columbia County Board of Education Police at North Harlem Elementary School had just been notified that three individuals were seen entering several vehicles throughout the parking lot of the school, according to officials.

Surveillance footage by campus police showed the three subjects, who were already in custody, enter the property at approximately 12:34 p.m. and where they were apprehended approximately four minutes later by Harlem Police Department, authorities say.

After investigation the three subjects were identified and charged with the following:

  • Jamir Smith, 17 - three counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm during a crime, felony theft by taking, and giving a false date of birth to a law enforcement
  • Will Clark, 17 - three counts of entering auto and felony theft by taking
  • Robert Clark, 18 - possession of a firearm on school property and theft by taking

All three were transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway
Two people have died after a structure fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Gordon Street...
Couple found dead after house fire in McDuffie County
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Man wanted in connection with Augusta motel shooting
Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta attorney gives inmate contraband, arrested deputies say
Burke County EMA Emergency Management Agency Fire Rescue
Chemical fire breaks out at Burke County Detention Center
Sharron Starks at her son's gravesite in March.
Mother whose son was shot to death says DAs should be held accountable
On Your Side: How to prepare for golf tournament traffic