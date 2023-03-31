3 arrested after armed theft in Harlem, deputies say

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Police Department arrested three subjects after they committed armed theft in Harlem earlier this week, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the Jet Food Stores at 345 West Milledgeville Road about an attempted theft of a golf cart, and subjects were said to have left the area on foot before the officers’ arrival.

A short time later, at 12:38 p.m., the three subjects were located near the intersection of West Forrest and North Hatcher Street where they were apprehended without further incident, deputies say. One of the subjects was found to be armed with a handgun that was concealed in his book bag.

While the subjects were being placed into custody, the Columbia County Board of Education Police at North Harlem Elementary School had just been notified that three individuals were seen entering several vehicles throughout the parking lot of the school, according to officials.

Surveillance footage by campus police showed the three subjects, who were already in custody, enter the property at approximately 12:34 p.m. and where they were apprehended approximately four minutes later by Harlem Police Department, authorities say.

After investigation the three subjects were identified and charged with the following:

Jamir Smith, 17 - three counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm during a crime, felony theft by taking, and giving a false date of birth to a law enforcement

Will Clark, 17 - three counts of entering auto and felony theft by taking

Robert Clark, 18 - possession of a firearm on school property and theft by taking

All three were transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

