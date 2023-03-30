Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal traffic accident shut down all but one lane of Peach Orchard Road at Phinizy Road for a time on Thursday.

The crash was reported not too long before 1:15 p.m.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Peach Orchard were closed, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, but had reopened by 3 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the crash was fatal and said more information would be released soon.

Not long after that crash, a three-vehicle wreck caused some traffic problems for a time on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road. There was no word on injuries.

