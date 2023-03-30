Submit Photos/Videos
Wrecks kill 1 on Peach Orchard, hinder traffic on Riverwatch Parkway

A three-vehicle wreck hindered traffic on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal traffic accident shut down all but one lane of Peach Orchard Road at Phinizy Road for a time on Thursday.

The crash was reported not too long before 1:15 p.m.

MORE | Traffic change comes to Riverwatch Parkway ahead of Masters

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Peach Orchard were closed, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, but had reopened by 3 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the crash was fatal and said more information would be released soon.

Not long after that crash, a three-vehicle wreck caused some traffic problems for a time on Riverwatch Parkway at Baston Road. There was no word on injuries.

