Weather forecast puts some weekend festivities on hold

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The threat of storms is putting a damper on some plans for the weekend, but in many cases, the fun will go on.

Augusta

A family fun day that was planned at the Augusta Common has been postponed, according to organizers,

The event was supposed to include activities for kids, family-friendly entertainment and financial literacy vendors.

However, the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department isn’t canceling its plan to take 85 youths to Atlanta to see a basketball game.

Children who participated in spring basketball will visit the King Center in Atlanta, followed by a visit to the State Farm Arena, on Sunday. As special guests of the Atlanta Hawks, the kids will experience the Atlanta Hawks vs. the Dallas Mavericks firsthand.

“I am very excited that we can provide this great opportunity to our participants”, said Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell, highlighting the mix of cultural opportunities and sports.

Aiken

Due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday, the community Easter egg hunt has been canceled, but the fun has not.

The Easter Bunny will be giving out bags and posing for pictures at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave NW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the city of Grovetown made the decision to cancel the Spring Fest event, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast for this weekend is just not suitable for our annual spring event,” the city said in a statement.

However, the city has partnered with local elementary schools and Columbia County Community Connections to donate 20,000 eggs for egg hunts and other activities for youths.

The city will also send the Easter Bunny and his sidekick Carol the Carrot to visit schools to make up for the cancellation.

“We certainly regret that this event could not occur,” said City Administrator Elaine Matthews, “but it is in the best interest of the community, and all involved to cancel the event. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding at this time.”

