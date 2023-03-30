Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

____

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

He faces possible indictment in Manhattan. (Source: CNN/WSB/POOL VIA WSB/POOL/THE WASHINGTON POST/ACCESS HOLLYWOOD/CBS/DOJ/BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
East Pine Log Road accident
Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Reedale Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

Fog delays start of Round 2 in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Zhang stays at top in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
North Harlem Elementary students build, race green-powered cars
Aiken public safety receives ‘SAFE’ designation for sexual assault victims
Aiken public safety receives ‘SAFE’ designation for sexual assault victims
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit