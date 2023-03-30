Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Remains found in Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 1974

One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A set of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead in Nevada last year has been identified as a man who drowned in 1974.

Clark County authorities said the remains were identified as those of Donald Smith from Las Vegas, who was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Contractors working in the Callville Bay area discovered Smith’s remains on Oct. 17, 2022. Additional remains were found in the area on Oct. 19, and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

Officials said Smith died in April of 1974. His death was ruled as accidental.

Another set of skeletal remains found on May 7, 2022, were identified as those of Thomas Erndt, also from Las Vegas.

Remains found in a barrel on May 1, 2022, were from a man who died from a gunshot wound. Authorities said those remains have not yet been identified.

Remains were found on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 of 2022. Officials said these remains all belonged to the same person, but that person has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Nearly $53K missing from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Reedale Avenue in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Gloverville

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power
Two devastating school shootings were handled two very different ways.
Uvalde vs. Nashville: Differences in handling shootings
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky
In this image made from video, Taiwan's Presidential office secretary general Lin Chia-lung,...
China threatens to retaliate if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care