Officials investigating after dog brings owner human arm

The remains of a woman were found off Whitewater Falls Road in Oconee County Wednesday. The body has not been identified at this time
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog brought its owner a human forearm Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, deputies were called to Whitewater Falls Road around 4:45 p.m. after the property owner’s dog found human remains. Deputies began a search of the area and found a body in a creek bed.

Officials said the remains are those of a female.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday, March 31, 2023 to assist with establishing a positive identification and cause of death.

The coroner said no positive identification has been established as of Thursday, however, based on the preliminary examination of the deceased, the Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department has been in contact with the family of a missing Salem woman.

The family has provided additional information to officials to help establish a positive identification.

Zhang stays at top in Augusta National Women’s Amateur