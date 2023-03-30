Nuclear agency names new inspector at Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With two new units going online soon at Plant Vogtle, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has selected a new resident inspector at the nuclear power plant.

William Truss joins NRC Senior Resident Inspector Tom Morrissey at the site operated by Southern Nuclear Operating Co.

Truss joined the NRC in 2022 as a reactor engineer and completed his initial resident inspector qualifications at Catawba Nuclear Station in South Carolina.

“Bill’s recent industry experience, coupled with the hands-on training he received during inspector qualifications, make him a great addition to our talented team of inspectors at Vogtle,” said NRC Regional Administrator Laura Dudes. “His expertise and dedication to safety will be invaluable to the work of our resident inspectors at the plant.”

Before joining the agency, Truss worked as an engineer for nearly a decade in the private nuclear industry at the Farley nuclear power plant in Dothan, Ala., and the Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Killona, La. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University.

The NRC assigns at least two resident inspectors to each operating U.S. commercial nuclear power plant. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting regular inspections, monitoring plant operations and major work projects and interacting with plant workers and the public.

Units 1 and 2 at Vogtle have been operating for decades at Plant Vogtle, but Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years. Unit 3 is expected to be fully functioning in a matter of weeks, with UInit 4 not far behind.

