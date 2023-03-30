Submit Photos/Videos
New bill could see suspects of animal cruelty paying for animal care in South Carolina

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soon, a new bill could leave the financial responsibility of caring for an animal after abuse in the hands of its abuser.

Bill 3682 is working its way through the South Carolina General Assembly that could soon require suspects arrested for animal cruelty to pay for the care of those animals seized, even if they’re being held in jail.

This bill would also include those charged in dogfighting cases.

15th Circut Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said it’s difficult getting justice for these animals because oftentimes, they can’t tell the difference between dogs used for dog fighting or dogs used for hog fighting.

“Dog fighting and hog fighting can look almost exactly alike. When they advertise for the sale of these dogs, they never say these dogs are great for dog fighting,” said 15th Circut Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “They’ll say they’re great for hog fighting.”

Right now, animal shelters across the state are required to pay for the upkeep of these animals that are taken from an animal cruelty or care of animals situation.

The bill was read in the SC House for the second time Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

