Master’s Table Soup Kitchen ramps up operations for spring break

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the kids are out on spring break, some parents are worried about how they will feed their children.

Over the past year, Golden Harvest has seen a 23 percent rise in community needs. Now they are taking their efforts to new heights to make sure not one person goes hungry next week.

It started in 2020 at the start of the pandemic to provide 10 million meals to those facing food insecurity. With the Masters next week, Wheels Up is partnering with Golden Harvest to focus on serving the community.

Two organizations joined together for an even greater purpose.

“There’s a lot that is taken honestly from the community during that time,” said Dovie Vejarnao, Wheels Up vice president of member operations. “We’re able to just connect with the locals here and just give back.”

With all eyes on Augusta for the Masters, the mission of Golden Harvest stays the same to feed those facing food insecurity 365 days a year.

Golden Harvest CEO Amy Breitmann said: “Around the time of the Masters tournament, I think is really powerful that we have a lot of neighbors that are struggling, and we don’t stop serving just because this tournament is going on.”

With schools out on spring break, the need rises by about 25 percent. Master’s Table Soup Kitchen Manager LaDonna Doleman said: “Our numbers go from 150 to 200 to at least 250 to 300 during the Masters.”

As the numbers rise, the volunteer numbers go down. So many locals are either out of town or helping with the tournament.

“The Augusta National is a very big event and a lot of Augustans like to get out of town that week because it’s so busy. But we can’t forget about the community. We can’t forget about those that are in need of food. Hunger is real now,” she said.

The food prep and serving fresh meals continues, and Doleman says they need all hands on deck

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.