Man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to Augusta hotel shooting

Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320...
Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320 Deans Bridge Road on Saturday.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to an Augusta hotel shooting at America’s Best Value Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at 3320 Deans Bridge Road on Saturday.

Ziegler should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and 170 pounds.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to America’s Best Value Inn on Deans Bridge Road in reference to a gunshot wound, around 10 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a man was standing on the balcony when he was hit with a rifle by an unknown man.

The suspect then shot the victim in the right hand and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information on Ziegler or his whereabouts, contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

