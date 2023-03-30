Local inmate escapes in south Georgia, authorities say

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. - A state inmate who was convicted in Richmond County has escaped, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Aaron Lee Fore was on work detail Thursday but walked away and stole a 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license place RNW4154, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

He was serving time for several offenses out of Richmond County that include second-degree criminal damage, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during a crime, entering vehicle and fleeing/eluding police.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.