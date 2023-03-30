How conservative culture issues fared during Georgia’s 2023 legislative session

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After three months of wrangling over bills, Georgia lawmakers head back to their districts – some pleased; some disappointed with how their bills fared.

With Republicans in charge of every committee at the statehouse, the most conservative lawmakers had some wins and some losses when it comes to culture issues.

Conservative proposals that gained no traction this session include a greater expansion of gun rights, another attempt at a state religious liberty law, and further abortion restrictions.

However, conservatives did pocket some wins.

Ultra-conservative lawmakers who don’t support any form of gambling successfully blocked a sports-betting proposal, and every voting Republican approved a measure that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies in Georgia for transgender people under the age of 18.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed that bill into law last week.

