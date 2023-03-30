Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

How conservative culture issues fared during Georgia’s 2023 legislative session

How culture issues fared
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After three months of wrangling over bills, Georgia lawmakers head back to their districts – some pleased; some disappointed with how their bills fared.

With Republicans in charge of every committee at the statehouse, the most conservative lawmakers had some wins and some losses when it comes to culture issues.

Conservative proposals that gained no traction this session include a greater expansion of gun rights, another attempt at a state religious liberty law, and further abortion restrictions.

However, conservatives did pocket some wins.

Ultra-conservative lawmakers who don’t support any form of gambling successfully blocked a sports-betting proposal, and every voting Republican approved a measure that bans most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies in Georgia for transgender people under the age of 18.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed that bill into law last week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buddy Brown
‘It needs to stop’: Slain boy’s parents vow killer will be caught
Buddy Brown
Augusta boy shot dead while grabbing DoorDash delivery
Zion Walker
21-year-old arrested after shooting incident in July, deputies say
East Pine Log Road accident
Aiken accident blocks 2 lanes of East Pine Log Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Reedale Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

Cynthia Rosa is also a junior. She said, “At first, I thought you were kidding when I heard it,...
Georgia budget to pay 100% tuition for HOPE scholarship recipients
‘Here with her this week is really cool’: Siblings together on the sport’s biggest stage
I-TEAM: On the other side of the ugly side of beauty
I-TEAM UPDATE: Date set for Army to inspect Fort Gordon housing
Fog delays start of Round 2 in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Zhang stays at top in Augusta National Women’s Amateur