‘Here with her this week is really cool’: Siblings together on the sport’s biggest stage

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re all enjoying watching the best women’s amateur golfers give it everything they’ve got this week.

To win, it takes incredible mental and physical talent and control. But an overlooked asset in big tournaments like these is who you have on the bag.

“It’s gonna be a long day. You’re fired today,” said Sebastian Igbal, Sabrina Igbal’s brother. “It was my spring break this week. So I was willing to come out.”

A special ask for a special task.

Ethan Shepherd is Erica Shepherd’s brother. He said, “Just kind of texted me and asked if I could do it.”

Igbal said: “One of the worst shots you had all day, but it ended up being a birdie.”

Brotherly advice can go a long way, depending on what you say.

“Trust your game. She’s here for a reason. And you know, when times get tough out there, it’s always nice to remember that, you know, your game is so really solid, and you can still, you know, move on,” he said.

Shepherd said: I try to keep it to a minimum just with her personality. Because my words can not be received quite that well.”

It’s still all fun and games.

“Sometimes I could tease her and say I can hit that shot better than she did or something like that,” he said.

Together, on the sport’s biggest stage.

Igbal said: “We’ve sort of grown up doing everything together, and like to be able to be here with her this week is really cool.”

Shepherd said: “I was kind of hoping she’d ask, so I was glad she did.”

Plenty of coaches, teammates, and fathers took on the job these past two days to help these women succeed.

While Sabrina Iqbal missed the cut, Erica Shepherd will play at Augusta National on Saturday.

