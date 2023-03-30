Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown cancels Spring Fest due to weather forecast

Grovetown City Hall in Georgia
Grovetown City Hall in Georgia(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the city of Grovetown made the decision to cancel the Spring Fest event, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast for this weekend is just not suitable for our annual spring event,” the city said in a statement.

However, the city has partnered with local elementary schools and Columbia County Community Connections to donate 20,000 eggs for egg hunts and other activities for youths.

The city will also send the Easter Bunny and his sidekick Carol the Carrot to visit schools to make up for the cancellation.

“We certainly regret that this event could not occur,” said City Administrator Elaine Matthews, “but it is in the best interest of the community, and all involved to cancel the event. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding at this time.”

